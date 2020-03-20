Vera Lynn releases new video on 103rd birthday 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published Vera Lynn releases new video on 103rd birthday Vera Lynn, who entertained British troops during World War Two with songs that captured a longing for home and peace, turns 103.

