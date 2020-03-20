Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Byron Beck > Hanging with the neighbours - at a safe distance in the age of coronavirus

Hanging with the neighbours - at a safe distance in the age of coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Hanging with the neighbours - at a safe distance in the age of coronavirus

Hanging with the neighbours - at a safe distance in the age of coronavirus

Craving fresh air and company, Oregon locals escape their homes for a modified block party

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hanging with the neighbours - at a safe distance in the age of coronavirus

SHOWS: PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES (MARCH 19, 2020) ( BYRON BECK, WRITER - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BYRON BECK, WRITER/ NO RESALE) 1.

MOVING SHOT SHOWING WOMAN SITTING ON LAWN CHAIR WHILE ANOTHER NEIGHBOUR STANDS SEVERAL FEET AWAY FROM HER ON HER FRONT LAWN 2.

VARIOUS OF PEOPLE WAVING AND SPEAKING TO EACH OTHER WHILE KEEPING A SEVERAL FOOT DISTANCE STORY: It isn't your typical block party.

There are no hot dogs or cold beers but there's plenty of neighbourly chit-chat.

The socializing, however, is all done -- at safe distance -- ideally six feet (1.8 meters), in keeping with health experts' recommendations for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Portland resident Byron Beck, 57, came up with the idea of the modified block party when he found himself craving fresh air and company, after days of self-isolating.

Beck and his neighbours have been meeting up from 1700 PT (0000 GMT) to 1800 PT (0100 GMT) each day since Tuesday (March 17).

The party has even earned its own hashtag - "#OutsideAt5." (Production: Gavino Garay, Deborah Gembara, Pola Grzanka)




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids [Video]

6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids

6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids With news of the virus dominating headlines everywhere, it’s only a matter of time before your kids hear about COVID-19. Here are six tips..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.