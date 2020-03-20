Global  

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme.

The Chancellor said the Government will pick up "most of" the wages of workers.

