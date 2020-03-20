COVID-19 concerns? AIIMS Director answers top 10 crucial questions

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke to Hindustan Times about the coronavirus crisis in the country and the way ahead to overcome it.

He said that the threat of community transmission is serious and harped on the importance of social distancing.

Lauding the government’s ‘Janata curfew’ move, the top doctor said that the decision will help in promoting the concept of social distancing.

Watch the full interview for more details.