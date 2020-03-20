Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > U.S.-Mexico restrict non-essential travel along border

U.S.-Mexico restrict non-essential travel along border

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
U.S.-Mexico restrict non-essential travel along border

U.S.-Mexico restrict non-essential travel along border

The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a news conference at the White House on Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S.-Mexico restrict non-essential travel along border

Flanked by top U.S. officials, Trump also announced that his administration would invoke a health-focused statute to block migrants from either border from entering the United States illegally, saying illegal immigration threatens "to create a perfect storm" in combination with the virus.

The "non-essential" travel measures will restrict tourism at the border.

The measures against illegal immigration mean the United States can rapidly return Central Americans and Mexican migrants it arrests, the Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier, speaking in Mexico City.

Roughly 3 million personal vehicles crossed legally each month in 2019 between San Diego, California, and the Mexican border city of Tijuana, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

A U.S. official said the restrictions would not impact rail or trucking shipments across the border.

Trump has said for weeks he was considering southern border restrictions to contain coronavirus, with infection fears adding to his ongoing campaign against migration ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The United States so far has many more confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths than Mexico.

While Mexico already allows the United States to send it Latin American migrants, mainly to await U.S. asylum hearings in Mexican territory, the decision to allow a rapid turn around of Central Americans appeared to be a new concession.

Ebrard said Mexico will not allow the United States to return other nationalities to Mexico under the new immigration measures, which he said only applied to border apprehensions, not other deportations.

He said about 1,200 Mexicans are currently apprehended illegally crossing the border each day, and about 120 Central Americans.

The United States was aiming to send those migrants back to Mexico within a day, down from a three-day turn around currently, he said.



Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. and Mexico close border to all ‘non-essential travel’ due to coronavirus crisis

In the latest effort to tighten travel restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus,...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaIndependent


Trump halts most traffic on U.S. border with Mexico

The U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement to restrict all non-essential travel across their...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

garykiser_

Gary Kiser RT @alx: Sec. Pompeo announces that the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to restrict non essential travel across their shared border. https://t.… 46 seconds ago

GrendelLaughs

Grendel Laughs RT @NicoletteGlazer: BREAKING: Starting tonite at midnight all non essential travel across land border with Mexico will be suspended: “I al… 1 minute ago

avfolk

Michael Sidoric RT @SilviaElenaFF: INBOX: U.S. & Mexico agree to sharply restrict travel across the border, banning tourism and recreational travel, but st… 3 minutes ago

isthisbiz4u

HomeBizCentral🏖️🛫 “Trump Goes Off On NBC News’ Peter Alexander During Coronavirus Press Briefing” https://t.co/ulhKNBXWTe https://t.co/qIQlLFxYDB 3 minutes ago

hebegone

METSPETSLEOREX President Donald Trump Goes Off On NBC News’ Peter Alexander During Coronavirus Press Briefing… https://t.co/2UkK6dwU92 4 minutes ago

PaddyBrooks

Paddy B U.S. To Restrict Non Essential Travel On U.S.-Mexican Border – Deadline https://t.co/Of05ZWMsro 6 minutes ago

marsd420

Mars Durham RT @jmshorwath: @GOPChairwoman @realDonaldTrump I call bullshi*t Ronna https://t.co/zrKcdkAIwD 8 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network President Donald Trump Goes Off On NBC News’ Peter Alexander During Coronavirus Press Briefing - Deadline #Politics… https://t.co/DiMx0obDnq 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Working With Canada, Mexico To Stop Spread [Video]

Trump Working With Canada, Mexico To Stop Spread

During the Friday Coronavirus Task Force briefing, the Trump Administration revealed that, in agreement with Mexico, the U.S. southern border will be closed to nonessential travel, joining Canada in..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:07Published
U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to non-essential travel [Video]

U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to non-essential travel

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday their countries would close their border to &quot;non-essential traffic,&quot; while moves to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.