Library, quarantine style! Madrid residents exchange books from their balconies using ribbon in act of COVID-19 solidarity

Quarantined Madrid residents demonstrate an act of community spirit in the midst of a global pandemic.

Teachers Elizabeth Kashouris and Hanna Bogrow are seen making friends with their downstairs neighbours and exchanging books from their balconies using a handmade ribbon device in a heartwarming moment from Thursday (March 19).

Madrid has been on a government-enforced lockdown since Saturday (March 14) in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.