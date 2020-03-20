COVID-19 Case at Blue Springs Toyota Plant 03/20/19

Global  

Toyota confirms an employee at its Blue Springs plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

Toyota confirms an employee at its blue springs plant has tested positive for covid-19.// a spokesperson says the company immediately suspended production after finding about the diagnosis.// the employee last worked at the plant march 14th and has been off since then and under a doctor's care.// team members who interacted with the individual remain in self- quarantine.

// the company has also taken additional precautions to deep clean and disinfect all areas in which the team member was working.// production will resume on april 6th.// all team members at the blue springs plant will continue to receive full pay, with no reduction in benefits.

