COVID-19 Case at Blue Springs Toyota Plant 03/20/19

Tested.

Toyota confirms an employee at its blue springs plant has tested positive for covid-19.// a spokesperson says the company immediately suspended production after finding about the diagnosis.// the employee last worked at the plant march 14th and has been off since then and under a doctor's care.// team members who interacted with the individual remain in self- quarantine.

// the company has also taken additional precautions to deep clean and disinfect all areas in which the team member was working.// production will resume on april 6th.// all team members at the blue springs plant will continue to receive full pay, with no reduction in benefits.

