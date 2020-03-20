Global  

Coronavirus impact on Fond du Lac county

Coronavirus impact on Fond du Lac county

Coronavirus impact on Fond du Lac county

Fond du Lac health officials gave an update on the COVID-19 patient who died on Thursday.

Two people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19

Wisconsin has confirmed two deaths from the novel coronavirus, the first known deaths in the state...
Fond du Lac County reports 1st COVID-19 case from contact with Egyptian river cruise traveler [Video]

Fond du Lac County reports 1st COVID-19 case from contact with Egyptian river cruise traveler

Fond du Lac County's latest case of COVID-19 was contracted through direct contact with an Egyptian river cruise traveler, according to the local health officer.

Fond du Lac County coronavirus cases jump [Video]

Fond du Lac County coronavirus cases jump

Fond du Lac County coronavirus cases jump

