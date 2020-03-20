Global  

A windy, chilly Friday ahead

A windy, chilly Friday ahead
Breezy and cold conditions continue tonight and into Saturday.
A windy, chilly Friday ahead

Thankfully, severe weatherdidn't pan out yesterdayevening, but we did see apretty good rainfall acrossthe area.

We dry thisafternoon, but it will bewindy and chilly today.

Highswill only be in the 30s, and awind over 20 mph will make itfeel like the teens.

Breezyand cold conditions continuetonight and into Saturday.

Wemay also see some lake effectsnow flurries or light snowSaturday morning.

The rest ofthe weekend should be dry,with a mix of clouds andsunshine.

There is a chancesome snow returns to the areaSunday nigh



