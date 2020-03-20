Duffy shares new song to 'lift spirits' The musician wrote an Instagram post to Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley, to give her permission to play new tune 'Something Beautiful' on the airwaves.

Duffy isn't planning to release the song, but thought it might be "nice" for people to listen to during these "troubling times".

Duffy via Instagram: Duffy via Instagram: Duffy via Instagram: Duffy via Instagram: