Coronavirus Update Friday March 20

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 05:23s
Coronavirus daily news update, March 13: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state, and the nation

Throughout Friday, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its...
Seattle Times - Published


TFBGYM

The Fitness Bank "Sadly we are required to close in order to help the Government efforts to restrict the COVID-19 virus. We will be… https://t.co/fvEXv6atun 1 minute ago

intrimgym

in-trim, Sheffield "Sadly we are required to close in order to help the Government efforts to restrict the COVID-19 virus. We will be… https://t.co/JvGoklDxX2 2 minutes ago

FineWineOrNot

CheersToAll RT @WDTN: Governor DeWine announced Friday senior centers and senior daycare centers will close. DeWine said the centers will close at the… 2 minutes ago

Supercoachstel

Supercoachstel RT @LeeValleyAC: Following Government guidance on Coronavirus COVID-19 we will be temporarily closed from the evening of Friday 20 March. W… 4 minutes ago

shawnaj29

Shawna Jones RT @KTVU: LIVE from FOX: Daily coronavirus update for Friday, March 20, 2020. Read more by visiting https://t.co/awGVGXX7kz https://t.co/At… 5 minutes ago

Jillniki

Jill RT @KaseyChronisTV: UPDATE: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Friday, March 20 that there are now 206 confirmed case… 7 minutes ago

KaseyChronisTV

Kasey Chronis UPDATE: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Friday, March 20 that there are now 206 confirmed… https://t.co/OuQVQeZeh8 8 minutes ago

whatsthe2

Beverley Hart RT @scotfooddrink: Friday 20 March - daily #Coronavirus update from Scotland Food & Drink. Includes the latest information on key workers… 9 minutes ago


Gov. Jared Polis Updates Coronavirus Situation In Colorado [Video]

Gov. Jared Polis Updates Coronavirus Situation In Colorado

Go. Jared Polis provides an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado on Friday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 53:46Published
Coronavirus Headlines For March 20 [Video]

Coronavirus Headlines For March 20

President Trump's coronavirus task force announced several developments on Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:29Published
