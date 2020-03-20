Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male

Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male

Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male

Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male The actress portrayed MI6 spymaster M in four Bond movies from 1995 to 2012 and she's strongly opposed to a female star being cast in the lead role in the franchise following Daniel Craig's expected departure from the series.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper Judi said that women "should have a go at anything" in the acting world but insisted the description of Bond was "very specific".

She told the Daily Mail newspaper But she thinks a female-led spy saga should be created.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ahauzotz

Justin Erickson RT @Cisnerd: They should let Dame Judi Dench be Bond in the next one. "Bond. Dame Judi Bond." 16 hours ago

Cisnerd

cisnerd They should let Dame Judi Dench be Bond in the next one. "Bond. Dame Judi Bond." 19 hours ago

bradonlongwx

Bradon Long FOX43 @paranoidstylist I believe, to loosely quote something from @DrLisaFunnell’s Gender and James Bond class... “When y… https://t.co/yJiKx7pkEh 3 days ago

DavidPeterVale

David @RichardShawFD @Jooberloober I’ve rubbed shoulders with Dame Judi Dench it doesn’t mean I should be the next Bond... 3 days ago

hhori0310

Hiroki Horikoshi RT @007: Wish Dame Judi Dench a very Happy Birthday. Judi played M in seven Bond films starting with GOLDENEYE in 1995. Leave your greeting… 3 days ago

JrSrkShub

SHubhAm sHitole RT @TuShahRukh: Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will team up with Dame Judi Dench to promote the cause of education among the underpriv… 3 days ago

BoilerPlateCode

Vanwasii Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will team up with Dame Judi Dench to promote the cause of education among the u… https://t.co/1zdFxt2GyC 4 days ago

TuShahRukh

Tushar The FΛN🇮🇳ゼロ Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will team up with Dame Judi Dench to promote the cause of education among the u… https://t.co/Lbpn9I3l0v 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.