Demi Moore’s birthday message for ex-husband Bruce Willis The stars got married in November 1987, and they had three daughters together during their marriage, before divorcing in October 2000.

The ‘Die hard’ star turned 65-years-old on March 19th, and the actress posted a heartfelt birthday message on social media for her ex-husband: in which she said that their children are “the three greatest gifts” she has ever received.

The sweet message was posted alongside an adorable throwback photo of the family together with them all wearing cowboy hats and wigs.