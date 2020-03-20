Ant Middleton urges calm over coronavirus The 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' star is "sensitive" to the COVID-19 crisis but he is determined to treat the outbreak with "common sense" and follow the UK government's advice and says that, as a healthy 39-year-old man, he will continue to live his life as normal as possible since he believes the virus is unlikely to harm him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he said: In a lengthy Instagram post, he said: Ant is adamant that the respiratory illness "isn't going to do anything" to harm the "fit and healthy".

The TV action man also urged his followers to not panic buy food and supplies meaning that nothing is left on the shelves of supermarkets for the "elderly" and those people who need it, insisting this is a time to think of others.