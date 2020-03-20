Global  

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the Government announced unprecedented measures to cover the wages of workers who would otherwise lose their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister said that nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres should close their doors from Friday night to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the NHS coming under unsustainable pressure.

