Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order

Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order

Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order

San Jose police on Friday announced it will begin enforcing Santa Clara County's health department order on sheltering at home and shutdown of non-essential businesses to stop the coronavirus spread.

(3/20/20)

