Victoria Beckham praises 'incredible' healthcare workers during coronavirus crisis 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published Victoria Beckham praises 'incredible' healthcare workers during coronavirus crisis Victoria Beckham urged fans to "continue to be kind and resilient" in a message honouring healthcare workers at Britain's National Health Service on Thursday. 0

