U.S. and Mexico Agree to Closing Borders to Nonessential Travel 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:31s - Published U.S. and Mexico Agree to Closing Borders to Nonessential Travel During the Friday Coronavirus Task Force briefing, the Trump Administration revealed that, in agreement with Mexico, the U.S. southern border will be closed to nonessential travel, joining Canada in the measure, beginning at midnight on Saturday.

0

