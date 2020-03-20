Global  

Wuhan provides hope for rest of world: WHO chief

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference on Friday that it was the first time that Wuhan has not reported any new cases of coronavirus since the outbreak started there.

