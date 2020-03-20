Global  

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey

Gov.

Phil Murphy announced a strict shutdown of non-essential public travel was likely to come this weekend in New Jersey as the state rose to 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Curfews, Closures Put In Place Throughout New Jersey

Gov. Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools to close starting Wednesday, shut down gyms and theaters,...
CBS 2 - Published

Coronavirus Update: N.J. Cases Up To 23, Murphy Says St. Patrick’s Day Parades On, For Now

A day after announcing the first death in New Jersey due to coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy provided an...
CBS 2 - Published


