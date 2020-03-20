Bradley County Case

In bradley county.

Mayor the first positive case of covid-19 in bradley county.

Mayor davis says he will be declaring a state of emergency for the county later this afternoon.

Cleveland has also closed all city park playgrounds, with additional decisions on closures coming.

Officials say the positive-test patient is between 41 and 50 years old and not in serious condition.

The health department will be back tracking the patient's movements to see where the virus might have spread.

Gary davis: "it's not about old people.

It's about all of us, but the biggest numbers are in the younger people.

So i emphasize to the younger people, this is about you also.

You may not have symptoms. you may not be feeling bad.

It is more serious for the older population.

But you could be the very ones that's spreading the virus to that older generation, so we need everyone to take this serious."

Davis says if you're feeling sick or have symptoms, contact your primary care provider.

They will direct you on the next steps.

In just under an hour....chattano oga