Coronavirus Has Killed More Males Than Females Worldwide In Italy, which has registered the most deaths, 70 percent are men.

64 percent of the fatalities in China, where the disease originated, are male.

Men also make up 54 percent of the recorded deaths in South Korea.

This comes despite South Korea saying that 61 percent of their total infections are women.

In some cases, scientists say the female immune system is better equipped to handle a viral infection, which is mainly due to the body's respiratory tract.

Compared to women, men drink and smoke more in Italy and China.

This leads to more respiratory problems, which increase the chances of death from the coronavirus.