5 Detroit police officers test positive for COVID-19, 152 under quarantine Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:43s - Published 3 weeks ago 5 Detroit police officers test positive for COVID-19, 152 under quarantine Detroit Police Chief James Craig said five members of the department and one civilian contractor have tested positive for COVID-19. 0

