Hard freeze to start Saturday, high in upper 40s
A hard freeze is possible Saturday morning as temps dip into the 20s. It will still be windy for the first part of the day. We'll see the winds die down a bit toward evening. Saturday will be sunny with a high in the upper 40s.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hard freeze to start Saturday, high in upper 40s NO WIND OR HAIL, PER SE.WINDY CONDITIONS, NEAR 40.37 BY 5:00 P.M. -- 7:00 P.M.,THAT IS.AFTER THE SUN GOES DOWN, 33,WINDY.11:00 P.M., 31.RIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT OR SO, WEWILL BE CLOSE TO FREEZING.THE WINDS OUT OF THE NORTH AT 1222 WITH GUSTS STILL HIGHER.THE DAMAGE WILL BE DONE.TEMPERATURES BY TOMORROW IN THE20’S.25 KANSAS CITY, 22 IN MARYVILLE.25 IN TRENTON.FARTHER TO THE EAST ANDSOUTHEAST, MID 20’S.BECAUSE THE WINDS WILL BE FAIRLYLIGHT, THE WIND CHILLS AND THETEMPERATURES MATCH EACH OTHER.SATURDAY MORNING IN THE 20’S.25 IN MARSHALL.24 UP TOWARD TRENTON.LOOKING AT THE HOUR-BY-HOURFORECAST ON YOUR SATURDAY, ITSTARTS OFF, BUT IT DOES IMPROVE-- STARTS OFF WINDY, BUT IT DOESIMPROVE.BETTER THAN TODAY BY THEAFTERNOON HOURS.THE TEMPERATURE FOR THE HIGH OFABOUT 47° COMING OFF THATMORNING TEMPERATURE OF 25.ON SUNDAY, 32 TO 46, RAIN ISLIKELY.IT STARTS SATURDAY EVENING INTOTHE FIRST PORTION OF SUNDAY.MONDAY, 36 TO 58°, THEN WE GETBACK INTO THE 60’S AND STAYTHERE FOR A WHILE.TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, 60’S.ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE COMES IN ONFRIDAY, BACK DOWN TO 57 FOR THEHIGH, THEN IT LEVELS OFF ONSATURDAY AND





