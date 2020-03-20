Tax filing deadline pushed to July 15

The Trump administration will push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15, Treasury...

US officials have decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15 due to the...

Spectrum News SA The income tax filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15, to July 15. https://t.co/bWVW9ruVOJ 24 minutes ago

Tom Henry Procrastinator's Delight: The IRS filing deadline has been pushed back to July 15. 21 minutes ago

NWA Democrat-Gazette The income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15, to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.… https://t.co/64jmGPbD5q 20 minutes ago

Karla with a K RT @washingtonpost : U.S. tax filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Department says https://t.co/9KGOqBnhVw 20 minutes ago

Magic Wand RT @mgrant76308 : 'All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.' In… 19 minutes ago

Summer ✂🐩🐾 RT @SpecNewsATX : The income tax filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15, to July 15. https://t.co/ro4tBVKZsg 7 minutes ago