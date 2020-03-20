Global  

Tax filing deadline pushed to July 15

Tax filing deadline pushed to July 15
Tax filing deadline pushed to July 15
Recent related news from verified sources

US authorities delay tax filing deadline by three months

US officials have decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15 due to the...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •HousingWireSeekingAlphacbs4.com


Taxes 2020: April 15 federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15

The Trump administration will push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15, Treasury...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •HousingWireTIMEcbs4.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Tax Filing Deadline Extended Because Of Coronavirus [Video]

Tax Filing Deadline Extended Because Of Coronavirus

U.S.Treasury Department moved the tax filing deadline for individuals to July 15.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published
Income Tax Filing Deadline Moved Due To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Income Tax Filing Deadline Moved Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Americans will have an additional three months to file their taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the US Treasury Secretary said on Friday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
