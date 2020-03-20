Global  

Health care facilities team up to protect vulnerable population from COVID-19

Health care facilities team up to protect vulnerable population from COVID-19

Health care facilities team up to protect vulnerable population from COVID-19

Changing their business model to keep up with the coronavirus, an urgent care in Martin County and a private in-home care company are partnering up and doing something to prevent exposure of COVID-19 among the most vulnerable.

Triad hospitals implementing stronger visitor restrictions

The Triad's three largest health care systems have implemented more stringent guidelines for...
bizjournals - Published

Sick staff fueled outbreak in Seattle-area care centers

SEATTLE (AP) — Staff members who worked while sick at multiple long-term care facilities...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

FULL INTERVIEW: West Palm Beach mayor talks about need for field hospitals [Video]

FULL INTERVIEW: West Palm Beach mayor talks about need for field hospitals

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James says field hospitals may be needed in the city as the coronavirus pandemic puts continued pressure on our local health care facilities.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:40Published
Sponsor a lunch to help health care workers & small business [Video]

Sponsor a lunch to help health care workers & small business

To keep her small business going while giving back, the owner of Lunchbox Deli in Aberdeen started the 'Feeding our Heroes' campaign.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:28Published
