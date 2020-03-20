Illinois Veterinarian is Helping Pets Through Video Chat 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:11s - Published Illinois Veterinarian is Helping Pets Through Video Chat Dr. Karen Louis is a different breed of veterinarians, dealing with customers on the road or online amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Illinois Veterinarian is Helping Pets Through Video Chat MAKES HOUSE CALLS BUT IN THISMAKES HOUSE CALLS BUT IN THISTIME OF THE CORONAVIRUS SHE'STIME OF THE CORONAVIRUS SHE'STIME OF THE CORONAVIRUS SHE'STURNING TO TELL MEDICINE TOTURNING TO TELL MEDICINE TOTAKE APPOINTMENTS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this