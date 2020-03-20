Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Terre Haute restaurant reopens

Terre Haute restaurant reopens

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Terre Haute restaurant reopens
Terre Haute restaurant reopens
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Terre Haute restaurant reopens

Irish sonka's irish pub and caé in terre haute is now serving customers through curbside carry-out.

Today is the restaurant's first day of business since indiana governor eric holcomb announced the closure of all in-person dining at restaurants and bars on monday.

Menus are hanging up on the windows along with alcohol beverages that are for sale.

Management tells us they plan on offering fish tacos every day.

"we have a lot of really good patrons that really love to support us.

And we want to be there for them as well.

So it feels good to be back in the bar."

The business will be open from 11:30 a-m to 9 p-m every day except sundays.

You can order carry-out by calling the restaurant at 812-234-8802.

The restaurant is looking into




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.