Terre Haute restaurant reopens

Irish sonka's irish pub and caé in terre haute is now serving customers through curbside carry-out.

Today is the restaurant's first day of business since indiana governor eric holcomb announced the closure of all in-person dining at restaurants and bars on monday.

Menus are hanging up on the windows along with alcohol beverages that are for sale.

Management tells us they plan on offering fish tacos every day.

"we have a lot of really good patrons that really love to support us.

And we want to be there for them as well.

So it feels good to be back in the bar."

The business will be open from 11:30 a-m to 9 p-m every day except sundays.

You can order carry-out by calling the restaurant at 812-234-8802.

The restaurant is looking into