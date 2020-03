Erie County reconsidering who will get priority testing in the future

WESTERN NEW YORK.36 OF WHICH ARE INERIE COUNTY.FOR MORE ON THECOUNTY NUMBERSAND CONTINUED PLANOF ACTION...WE HEADTO THE NEWSROOMAND CHECK IN WITH 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER MADISONCARTER..

MADISON?WE LEARNED OF 7NEW CASES TODAY INERIE COUNTY... AND ITWAS ALSOANNOUNCED 6PEOPLE HAVE BEENHOSPITALIZED FORTREATMENT OFSYMPTOMS.THE COUNTY IS ALSOGIVING US A CLEARERPICTURE OF THEEFFECTS OF THENATIONWIDESHORTAGE IN TESTINGABILITY FOR COVID-19.NOW THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT IS RE-THINKING WHO WILLGET PRIORITY WHENWE ARE ABLE TO TESTAGAIN.DR. GALE BURSTIEN --THE ERIE COUNTYHEALTHCOMMISSIONER --SAYS WE AREEXPECTING TESTINGRE-ENFORCEMENTSSOMETIME IN THEMIDDLE OF NEXTWEEK BUT, THECOUNTY IS NOWDOUBLING DOWN ANDREMINDING PEOPLETHAT ...MOST OF THEPOPULATION LIKELYWON'T GET A TEST.NOTHING HASOFFICIALLY BEENDECIDED, BUT SPECIALCONSIDERATION ISBEING GIVEN TOPEOPLE WHO WORK INHEALTH CARE OR AREAROUND THOSE WHOARE CONSIDERED"VULNERABLE".WE WILL PROBABLYHAVE TO LIMIT TESTINGTO PEOPLE WHO AREHIGH RISK OFEXPOSURE TO OTHERINDIVIDUALS WHOCOULD BECOME VERYILL OR VULNERABLE TOSEVERE DISEASE WITHCOVID-19THE COUNTY HASDEVELOPED ITS OWNINTERACTIVE MAP TOTRACK THE SPREADOF THE VIRUS IN OURREGION THAT'S NOWAVAILABLE TO THEPUBLIC.OF ALL THE SAMPLESTHAT HAVE BEENTESTED -- SO FAR -- INERIE COUNTY... MORETHAN 85 PERCENTHAVE COME BACKNEGATIVE.BUT THERE ARE STILL300 TESTS PENDINGFROM SAMPLESCOLLECTED BEFOREWE RAN OUT OFSUPPLIES.

WE SHOULDBE GETTING THOSERESULTS IN THE NEXTFEW DAYS.A LOT OF QUESTIONSWERE ASKED ABOUTHOW THE COUNTYSHOULD BE HANDLINGTHE NEW MANDATEFOR ALL NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES TO WORKFROM HOME ORCLOSE....AND WE HAVEPOSTED A FULL LISTOF WHAT IS DEEMEDESSENTIAL BY THESTATE ON OURWEBSITE.BUT WE SHOULD NOTESOME GOOD NEWSTHIS FRIDAY: LIQUORSTORES HAVE BEENDEEMED A BEVERAGESERVICE, THEREFORE:ESSENTIAL!!!MC,7EWN.