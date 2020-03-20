New COVID-19 testing site in Rochester

Center.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is giving us an inside look at the site before it begins accepting patients.

Annalise?

Live amy á i'm here just outisde the olmsted county fairgrounds where the city's 3rd testing site is being set up as we speak.

No one is being tested her quite yet á so i was able to go inside and see what the set up looks like.

Take a look.xxx this weekend á a 3rd covid19 testing location will be put to the test before opening for more patients.

People approved for testing will enter the olmsted county fair grounds on 16th street and approach the first in a series of 3 tents.

"kind of like a welcome station."

At the first tent á people will check in and answer a few questions before driving further down the road to set of tents.

"sort of to verify that they've been registered."

In this area á patients will go through more verification before driving around the corner to the final and largest tent.

It's here that the actual throat and nasal swabbing will take place.

Construction workers are currently working on building a breezeway between the tent and an existing building.

The tests will be processed in the mayo clinic labs á but both mayo (and olmsted medical center patients (plus people not covered by either of the hospitals can be tested.

"it's a partnership and because it's a partnership, there's a lot of logistics that need to be worked out so the goal for saturday and sunday isn't to have a large through put, but rather just to have a smaller number of individuals coming through so we can really test and refine our processes.

If we're able to test and refine those processes, then that will allow us, when we decide to go live when we have enough demand, and also when we have enough supplies coming available, when we get to that point and we're able to go live, we'll be ready for that."

The reason i'm in this parking lot and not showing you a closer look at the testing site live right now is because although the olmsted county fairgrounds are typically public property á that's not the case right now.

Do not come onto the fair grounds property if you're not approved for testing á except for the authorized area for the farmers market.

You will be asked to leave á or could even be arrested.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Thank you annalise.

It is not yet determined when this new location will be accepting patients.

About 20 people in total will be tested on saturday and sunday as part of this practice round.// two of the newlyá