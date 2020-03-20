People are pointing out that JLo's house looks eerily like the one from 'Parasite'

On March 18, Lopez uploaded a TikTok of her son Max serving her drinks on a hoverboard.

She joked, “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…”.

In the background of the video, you can see J-Rod’s house, which features floor-to-ceiling windows and a perfect backyard.

You know which other house features floor-to-ceiling windows and a perfect backyard?

The Park residence in “Parasite".

Social media users wasted no time joking about the scary similarities between the two houses.

“Please check your basement,” one person joked, making reference to a plot in the movie involving a secret bunker in the Park family’s basement.

Strangely enough, JLo’s home isn’t the only one being compared to the “Parasite” house.

On Twitter, people are also pointing out how similar comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ house looks to it.

“WHY DO ALL CELEBRITIES LIVE IN THE PARASITE HOUSE,” one user said