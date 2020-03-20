Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > People are pointing out that JLo's house looks eerily like the one from 'Parasite'

People are pointing out that JLo's house looks eerily like the one from 'Parasite'

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
People are pointing out that JLo's house looks eerily like the one from 'Parasite'

People are pointing out that JLo's house looks eerily like the one from 'Parasite'

On March 18, Lopez uploaded a TikTok of her son Max serving her drinks on a hoverboard.

She joked, “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…”.

In the background of the video, you can see J-Rod’s house, which features floor-to-ceiling windows and a perfect backyard.

You know which other house features floor-to-ceiling windows and a perfect backyard?

The Park residence in “Parasite".

Social media users wasted no time joking about the scary similarities between the two houses.

“Please check your basement,” one person joked, making reference to a plot in the movie involving a secret bunker in the Park family’s basement.

Strangely enough, JLo’s home isn’t the only one being compared to the “Parasite” house.

On Twitter, people are also pointing out how similar comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ house looks to it.

“WHY DO ALL CELEBRITIES LIVE IN THE PARASITE HOUSE,” one user said

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KizzieWiz

KizzieWiz... 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @jthomson_john: @TheScotsman Sane people in Scotland are wondering why The Scotsman isn’t pointing out that there’s a lockdown, essentia… 9 hours ago

stopsocialism2

WhoWeAreUS @MAGAGwen @HLAurora63 @SpeakerPelosi There are many people who work for the House of Representatives who are not el… https://t.co/jYPf5ZBXg5 12 hours ago

ClarkyTheLion

Farmer Clark of Amaphupho @AlboMP The whole word is hurting, everyone is struggling yet you just run around like a chook with its head off po… https://t.co/SonePVA4sC 1 day ago

Florence_Jess

Jessica Florence @MetalBlonde All social media can show the highlights vs behind the scenes. To me Twitter is that gif with the dog… https://t.co/OgNZOG2zEL 1 day ago

jthomson_john

ayeyesouisijatakigen @TheScotsman Sane people in Scotland are wondering why The Scotsman isn’t pointing out that there’s a lockdown, ess… https://t.co/yEPW1uMLrE 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.