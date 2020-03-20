Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Updates On NYC COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Updates On NYC COVID-19 Cases

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 23:35s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Updates On NYC COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Updates On NYC COVID-19 Cases

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that New York City now has 5,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases, making up one-third of all positive cases in the United States.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio Says He Has ‘Real Concerns’ About St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has “real concerns”...
CBS 2 - Published

WATCH: Bill De Blasio Sparks Alarm, Criticism After MSNBC Interview About NYC’s Coronavirus Response

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday and several of his comments drew...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAXWORLDFACTS

MAXWORLDFACTS WATCH LIVE: New York mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- Ma... https://t.co/PorsicWp5R via @YouTube 17 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: WATCH LIVE: New York mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update — March 20, 2020 https://t.co/yy7Ys4rulk 18 minutes ago

LIVE_COVERAGE

LIVE COVERAGE RT @LavenderLives: What is this ... WATCH LIVE: New York mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- Ma... https://t.co/zrbhB2h1zp v… 28 minutes ago

LIVE_COVERAGE

LIVE COVERAGE RT @VaraSueTamminga: WATCH LIVE: New York mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- Ma... https://t.co/FO6LGNdLtU via @YouTube 33 minutes ago

LIVE_COVERAGE

LIVE COVERAGE RT @ReaderGalore: Watch @NewsHour's broadcast: WATCH LIVE: New York mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- March 20, 2020 https:… 1 hour ago

LIVE_COVERAGE

LIVE COVERAGE RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: New York mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- March 20, 2020 https://t.co/28sroPhr6i 1 hour ago

Christunquote

Christ Poyser WATCH LIVE: New York mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- Ma... https://t.co/qwFi5jAfvQ via @YouTube 1 hour ago

LavenderLives

Lavender 💯 % for The Trump Family What is this ... WATCH LIVE: New York mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- Ma... https://t.co/zrbhB2h1zp via @YouTube 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Increase In Coronavirus Cases Causing Shortage In Medical Supplies [Video]

Increase In Coronavirus Cases Causing Shortage In Medical Supplies

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports on the shortage of medical supplies as NYC increases testing capacity in coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy announced a strict shutdown of non-essential public travel was likely to come this weekend in New Jersey as the state rose to 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 46:01Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.