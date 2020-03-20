Man throws elaborate dinner party for his dogs

Being stuck inside is no reason to quit indulging in the finer things — not even for a pup.

James Middleton, Kate Middleton’s younger brother, took to Instagram to show off the impressive dinner party he threw for his pets.

The 36-year-old uploaded two photos of his pups around a fully decorated table, waiting to eat their food off of ceramic plates.

And sitting politely with napkins around their necks.

“Socialising while social distancing Who wants to join?

#bestdinnerpartyever,” his caption reads.

According to People, Middleton often uses his Instagram account to discuss mental health and share how his dogs —.

Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel —help him cope with depression