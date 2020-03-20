Chris Godwin FaceTime with Taylor Rooks 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 04:17s - Published Chris Godwin FaceTime with Taylor Rooks Bucs star WR Chris Godwin FaceTimes with Taylor Rooks to talk about the Tom Brady signing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Exec Global Tours FaceTime with Chris Godwin: Bucs star tells us the route he can’t wait to run and if he’ll give No. 12 to TB in exc… https://t.co/PfMlGyEaq2 13 minutes ago Stacey Dillard FaceTime with Chris Godwin: Bucs star tells us the route he can’t wait to run and if he’ll give No. 12 to TB in exc… https://t.co/sqZk8HmSzT 14 minutes ago IRV Smith FaceTime with Chris Godwin: Bucs star tells us the route he can’t wait to run and if he’ll give No. 12 to TB in exc… https://t.co/Y88ZxSyAuS 14 minutes ago Sean Cone FaceTime with Chris Godwin: Bucs star tells us the route he can’t wait to run and if he’ll give No. 12 to TB in exc… https://t.co/RrUelbEK8c 14 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Don't Program (Tech Issue)



Chris Godwin interviews with Taylor Rooks Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 04:17 Published 12 minutes ago