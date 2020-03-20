Global  

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5
St.

Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland took a brief hiatus but is back in action after figuring out how to safely serve foot during the coronavirus pandemic.

St.Aug LearningCntr RT @WEWS: Those in need of a meal can call the church at 216-781-5530. https://t.co/B2l1ZIj7Al 5 hours ago

Prison_Health Cleveland - St. Augustine's Hunger Center focuses on helping elderly, homeless during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/FRmmr0ktw7 6 hours ago

News 5 Cleveland Those in need of a meal can call the church at 216-781-5530. https://t.co/B2l1ZIj7Al 1 day ago

