St. Augustine's Hunger Center focuses on helping elderly, homeless during coronavirus pandemic 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:43s - Published St. Augustine's Hunger Center focuses on helping elderly, homeless during coronavirus pandemic St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland took a brief hiatus but is back in action after figuring out how to safely serve foot during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend St. Augustine's Hunger Center focuses on helping elderly, homeless during coronavirus pandemic





Those in need of a meal can call the church at 216-781-5530.