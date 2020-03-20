30 soldiers from Ohio National Guard to help Akron Canton Regional Foodbank 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:20s - Published 30 soldiers from Ohio National Guard to help Akron Canton Regional Foodbank Following an order by Governor Mike DeWine, about 300 soldiers from the Ohio National Guard will be deployed to food banks throughout the state next week, including 30 heading to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Keith Naas " soldiers will deploy to 12 food bank warehouses across the state that distribute food to people in all 88 countie… https://t.co/SfPX1Drllf 1 day ago Nine Oneone America From Ohio National Guard Facebook Page— UPDATE: At this time, there has been no formal declaration activating Soldi… https://t.co/r31lUq2VNw 3 days ago Nine Oneone America @RealMattCouch From Ohio National Guard Facebook Page— UPDATE: At this time, there has been no formal declaration a… https://t.co/k34bXH8194 3 days ago OCT.11 🤪 I just don’t understand why the Ohio governor shut down everything,but the Ohio National Guard still expects me to… https://t.co/m3fSKNuYim 1 week ago