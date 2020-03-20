Church Snack Buckets

This national crisis many acts of kindness are happening across the area// our scott martin joins us live in studio with a look at what's happening// joey, we're really seeing some of that southern hospitality in action throughout this outbreak.

From neighbor helping neighbor, to just a simple smile from the window, these small gestures are making us all smile and we want to share those with you.

Churches are joining in too// no doubt those in the medical field are working tirelessly in making sure we all stay healthy// memebers of mount vernon church in columbus prepared 20 buckets full of snacks and deleivered them to the hospital// on it's facebook page the church says it's just wanting to show our medical professionals a little love.

The church is also offering free wifi it its fellowship center monday through thrusday from 9am to 3pm//