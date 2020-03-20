Global  

Church Snack Buckets

Memebers of Mount Vernon church in Columbus prepared 20 buckets full of snacks and delivered them to the hospital for medical professionals.

This national crisis many acts of kindness are happening across the area// our scott martin joins us live in studio with a look at what's happening// joey, we're really seeing some of that southern hospitality in action throughout this outbreak.

From neighbor helping neighbor, to just a simple smile from the window, these small gestures are making us all smile and we want to share those with you.

Churches are joining in too// no doubt those in the medical field are working tirelessly in making sure we all stay healthy// memebers of mount vernon church in columbus prepared 20 buckets full of snacks and deleivered them to the hospital// on it's facebook page the church says it's just wanting to show our medical professionals a little love.

The church is also offering free wifi it its fellowship center monday through thrusday from 9am to 3pm//




