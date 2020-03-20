Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SUPER ME movie - Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King

SUPER ME movie - Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
SUPER ME movie - Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King

SUPER ME movie - Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King

SUPER ME movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: SANG Yu is so exhausted from trying to stay awake.

Every time he closes his eyes, a demon chases and kills him in his dreams. One night SANG realizes he has a special power: he can bring treasures from his dreams into reality.

Almost overnight, he becomes a rich man.

But his wealth also attracts the attention of a ruthless gangster.

Director: Zhang Chong Writer: Zhang Chong Stars: Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.