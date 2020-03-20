SUPER ME movie - Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King

SUPER ME movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: SANG Yu is so exhausted from trying to stay awake.

Every time he closes his eyes, a demon chases and kills him in his dreams. One night SANG realizes he has a special power: he can bring treasures from his dreams into reality.

Almost overnight, he becomes a rich man.

But his wealth also attracts the attention of a ruthless gangster.

Director: Zhang Chong Writer: Zhang Chong Stars: Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King