THE PLATFORM Film

THE PLATFORM Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A vertical prison with one cell per level.

Two people per cell.

One only food platform and two minutes per day to feed from up to down.

An endless nightmare trapped in The Pit.

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Writers: David Desola, Pedro Rivero Stars: Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan Genre: Horror, Science-Fiction

