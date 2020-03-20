Global  

Top 10 Social Distancing Movies

You’re never really alone when you have the movies!

For this list, we’re looking at films that deal with various forms of isolation.

Our countdown includes “Cast Away” (2000), “Home Alone” (1990), “Into the Wild” (2007), “The Martian” (2015), “A Quiet Place” (2018), and more!




