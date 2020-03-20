Global  

Gov. Walz: 'Shelter In Place' Order Possible

Gov. Walz: 'Shelter In Place' Order Possible

Gov. Walz: 'Shelter In Place' Order Possible

John Lauritsen shows us the progress the state is making -- and what new changes could soon take place (2:48).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 20, 2020

Oregon hospital leaders agreeable if 'shelter-in-place' is ordered

The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems Thursday said it would support a "shelter in...
bizjournals - Published

No shelter-in place order yet from Gov. Walz, but virus continues its Minnesota spread

Gov. Tim Walz didn't make a shelter-in-place order for Minnesota on Friday, as some expected he...
bizjournals - Published


Lincolnk8gr1

Grade1Lincoln RT @MPRnews: Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order banning price gouging. The governor also says he's not ready yet for a shelter-in-… 6 minutes ago

ladynurse1974

Girl Interrupted RT @richardreeve317: WALZ ON SHELTER IN PLACE: He’s urging Minnesotans to “stay home” but is not ready to issue a mandatory statewide orde… 55 minutes ago

WassonisAwesome

Mark Wasson RT @bydanaferguson: No shelter-in-place order yet for Minnesota, those hawking toilet paper or hand sanitizer at excessive prices could be… 59 minutes ago

bydanaferguson

Dana Ferguson No shelter-in-place order yet for Minnesota, those hawking toilet paper or hand sanitizer at excessive prices could… https://t.co/Fml7UF1Z2z 1 hour ago

sungmanitu2020

SungManitu/2020 RT @lil_king420: Be aware. Be prepared. Lookout for each other and help those around you who might need it. This is dangerous ground we t… 1 hour ago

windowseat

Laurel Krahn RT @CallaghanPeter: And here it is, your daily summary of MN state COVID-19 news (including Gov. Walz presser saying no shelter in place or… 1 hour ago

maeveaolson

Maeve Olson RT @PatKessler: MN Gov Walz says he is not prepared to order shelter in place like California and other states have done, but may order it… 1 hour ago

lil_king420

-= Idea Anonymous =- Be aware. Be prepared. Lookout for each other and help those around you who might need it. This is dangerous grou… https://t.co/3fcpf4zuZX 1 hour ago


Gov. Tony Evers: 'No plans' for shelter-in-place order in Wisconsin [Video]

Gov. Tony Evers: 'No plans' for shelter-in-place order in Wisconsin

At an afternoon news conference, Gov. Tony Evers said he did not have plans to issue a shelter-in-place order, a step some areas of the country have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Newsom orders statewide stay-at-home order [Video]

Gov. Newsom orders statewide stay-at-home order

Governor Newsom has issued a statewide shelter-in-place order.

