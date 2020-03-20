Paranormal event ‘Under the Grave’ to livestream tomorrow

- the terror on the coast team is- looking to give all coast - residents a very unique - experience.

- tomorrow night david childers - founder of mississippi- paranormal research institute,- photographer, - and actor for 26 years will hos- the event under the grave.- childers will investigate - paranormal activities as well - as interact with those beyond - the grave.

Terror on the coast- producer and director keith - lampman - says this is an experience you- won't want to miss.

- - " what we decided to do with th recent- events is to close the set and- do a facebook live so if you've- ever watched a ghost video- - - - before or wondered how these ar- filmed you'll have the- opportunity to say hey- turn the camera to the left or- to the right.

You'll also be- able to go back view the- photos and say go back you guys- missed something.

You can text- in questions and- talk to the actors."

You can watch live from their - facebook link on strike fast- studio dot com.

Also look for - the event on