Covid 19 testing to take place at fairgrounds

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPIMEDICALCENTER IS STEPPING UP TESTINGFOR COVID-19.STARTING NEXT WEEK ANYONE WHOCONFIRMED TO HAVE CORONAVIRUSSYMPTOMS CAN COME TO THE STATEFAIRGROUNDSIN DOWNTOWN JACKSON FOR ADRIVE-THROUGHTEST."THIS IS NOT WIDE OPEN FORTESTINGANYBODY WHO DECIDES THEY WANT DOA DRIVE- THROUGH AS IFYOU'RE GOING THROUGH ADRIVE-THROUGH RESTAURANT."HERE'S HOW THE SYSTEM WILL WORK.DOCTORS WILL CONDUCT ATELEHEALTH TRIAGE OFPOTENTIAL PATIENTS AFTER THEYLOG ON THEC-SPIRE HEALTH APP."ON THE APP AFTER A BRIEFREGISTRATION PROCESS I CALLTHEM THE PATIENT THE PATIENTENTERINTO A VIRTUAL WAITING ROOM ANDWILL BE PICKED UP BY A UMMCCLINICIAN."A CLINICIAN EXAMINING THE APPWILL SCREENFOR SYMPTOMS OF THE VIRUS SUCHAS FEVER, COUGH OR SHORTNESS OFBREATH.IF THEY MEET THE CRITERIA A TESTWILL BESCHEDULED FOR THE NEXT DAY ATTHEFAIRGROUNDS.DOCTORS EXPECT TO SEE 128PATIENTS IN THEDRIVE-THROUGH TESTING WORKINGSEVEN DAYS AWEEK."IF THEY DO NOT QUALIFY AT THATTIME THEY WILL BE PROVIDED SOMECOVID-19 SPECIFIC INFORMATIONANDTHEY WILL BE ENCOURAGED TO CALLBACK IF THEIR SYMPTOMSCHANGE.""IT'S VERY IMPORTANT THAT WETARGET THESE RESOURCES TO THEPEOPLE WHO NEED IT MOST ANDTHAT'S GOING TO BE TESTINGPEOPLE WHO ARE SYMPTOMATIC MAKESURE WE CAN DIAGNOSE COVID." THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS TESTRESULTS SHOULD BE BACK WITHIN 24HOURSTO 48 HOURS.LIVE IN JACKSON... ROSS ADAMS...16 WAPT NEWS.

