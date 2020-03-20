Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DeWine announces Ohio's first confirmed COVID-19 death

DeWine announces Ohio's first confirmed COVID-19 death

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
DeWine announces Ohio's first confirmed COVID-19 death

DeWine announces Ohio's first confirmed COVID-19 death

Attorney Mark Wagoner Sr., 76, died Wednesday in Maumee.

Medical investigators confirmed Thursday night he had been infected with COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Mike DeWine March 20 news conference [Video]

Gov. Mike DeWine March 20 news conference

Mike DeWine holds news conference announcing Ohio's first coronavirus death.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 44:46Published
DeWine orders businesses close due to COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

DeWine orders businesses close due to COVID-19 pandemic

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced more businesses that will close to prevent the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.