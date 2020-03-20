Salvation Army meal pick-up Sunday in Biloxi

- on sunday, march 22 from noon t- 2 pm lunches will be provided,- for - seniors, at the salvation army- kroc center at 575 division st.- in- biloxi, as a drive-through- service.

As more funding and- resourses become available the- salavation army ms gulf - coast will serve the community.- should anyone need assistance - you can call your local - social serve office.- donations of non parishable - foods and cleaning- supplies will be accepted - outside of these locations.

- - - - 2019 22nd street, gulfport, ms- 39501 phone: 228- 228-374-8301- 575 division street, biloxi, ms- 39530 donation drop off only- phone: 228-207-1218 - 3217 nathan hale ave, - pascagoula, ms 39581 phone: - 228-762-7222- 52