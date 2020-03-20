Giving back to the community in times of uncertainty

Lucedale, ms 39452 phone: 601-- 766-3577- - a number of local non- profits,- churches and- our local community are getting- a helping hand thanks to- the scarlet pearl casino.

- news 25's toni miles takes us t- the d'iberville casino to show- us how the scarlet pearl, as- always, going above and - beyond - investing in our south- mississippi community.- quick!!

- - < nats: chef anthony: " that's good.

Stop!"> on a typical work day you'd fin- executive chef anthony- rametta preparing and overseein- food at one of the- scarlet pearl casino's- restaurants, but with the - casino-wide shut down due to th- coronavirus, he, and fellow - employees, are putting other- - - - skills to work... <nats>- loading up food donations - lot- of them - for worthy causes.- this batch is going to provide- free meals for kids at the- canopy child advocacy center's- - - - two locations-in gulfport and - pascagoula.

- krystle hilliard, program - director at canopy child- advocacy center of- south mississippi: " this truly is a very good time for us to - reach out to those- families, parents who are not - working at this time.

It's just- - - - a hardship on them.

We want to- make sure we are there to - provide this service, and like - said, we are so - thankful for the scarlet pearl- for giving us this donation."

Toni miles, news 25: " next in line-the mount olive lodge to - feed kids in gulfport."

Quentin lyles, mount olive lodg- #83: " the plan is to feed the kids healthy kids - monday through friday from 11:3- am to 1 p.m.

Right at our lodge- - - - at 8280 alabama avenue right- there in the north gulfport - community at mount olive lodge - 83."

< splice> quentin lyles, mount olive lodge #83: " the kids are used to- normally eating that school - lunch.

With them not having tha- we saw a need in our- community to feed our kids in - our community because they may- not be able to make it to - schools, because they're not- close enough to walk, so we - decided to put- somehtig right there in the - neighborhood for the kids to- have a good healthy lunch."

On top of these donations, 300- meals were served at infinity - church in d'iberville friday at- lunch time... - the scarlet pearl has been- distributing food and - donations throughout our- community for the past week...a- task chef anthony and others ar- more than happy to- carry out.- chef anthony rametta, scarlet - pearl casino executive chef: " it's a family - atmosphere-the ownership and th- executive team, they've really- shown - that we are family.

That means - lot to us.

We're going to do- anything we can for - them and the community.

They're- big advocates of the family, th- community.- if it wasn't for the community,- we wouldn't want to be here to- begin with.

We- really just want to push that - and be part of that."

In d'iberville, toni miles, new- 25.

