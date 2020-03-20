No Live Sports, No Problem. How To Get Your Fix | The Deets

It’s a tough time to be a sports fan right now.

The current pandemic has given humanity plenty to worry about over the past few weeks, and it’s even managed to take away one of my favorite distractions.

It’s been over a week since we’ve had sports.

And unfortunately, it seems like it’s going to be that way for a while.

If you’re like me and you don’t know what to do with yourself, don’t hit the panic button just yet.

These are the creative ways technology is giving sports fanatics their fix despite the fact that practically all major sporting events have now been cancelled.