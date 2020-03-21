Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Spain's COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000 people

Coronavirus: Spain's COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000 people

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Spain's COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000 people
Coronavirus: Spain's COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000 people
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 1000

Another 235 people have died from the coronavirus in Spain as authorities prepare to turn a Madrid...
SBS - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsFOXNews.comTamworth HeraldDaily RecordHindu


Coronavirus updates LIVE: Italy toll climbs, Victoria police spot-checking isolation

The death toll in Italy and Spain has risen overnight as Victoria Police reveals it is door-knocking...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb [Video]

Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb

Florida has reached more than 500 COVID-19 cases across the state, and the death toll now stands at 10 with the passing of another person in Broward County.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:41Published
Kylie Jenner Asked to Speak out on COVID-19 by Surgeon General [Video]

Kylie Jenner Asked to Speak out on COVID-19 by Surgeon General

Kylie Jenner Asked to Speak out on COVID-19 by Surgeon General U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to emphasize the need for young people to take the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.