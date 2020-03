Fishing markets impacted by new restaurant guidelines 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:30s - Published Fishing markets impacted by new restaurant guidelines New guidelines in place for restaurants in Florida, has wholesale fishing companies feeling the effects. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fishing markets impacted by new restaurant guidelines JUST IN .. FLORIDA NOW HAS 563CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS .WITH 11 DEATHS. THERE HAVE BEEN25 CONFIRMED CASES IN COLLIERCOUNTY. 14 IN LEE COUNTY. ANDTWO IN CHARLOTTE COUNTY. THSTATE IS BANNING EATING INRESTAURANT DINING ROOMS..BUTALLOWING PICK AND DELIVERY..THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US. I’MPATRICK NOLANALONG WITH SANDRA RODRIGUEZ LIVEON ESTERO ISLAND .. WITH HOWTHIS IS AFFECTING THE LOCALSEAFOOD INDUSTRY.WELL, THAT COMPANY TELL ME THESECHANGES HAVE NOT IMPACTED THEPRICES OF THEIR SHRIMP, ALTHOUGHIT HAS IMPACTED THEIR ACTUALSALES BUT THEY TELL ME THERE’SSTILL PLENTY OF SHRIMP ARRIVINGTO THIS PORT DAILY’ERICKSON AND JENSEN’ HAS BEEN AFAMILY RUN SHRIMP BUSINESS SINCETHE FIFTIES24:23SOT(GRANT ERICKSON, CO-OWNER,ERICKSON AND JENSEN):"Well we’ve been doing this fora long time, my family ismulti-generational, we’ve alwaysbeen fisherman."THEIR MAIN CROP━ KEY WEST PINKSHRIMP39:26SOT(GRANT ERICKSON, CO-OWNER,ERICKSON AND JENSEN):"We have stuck with it andstayed with it and it’s a veryhealthy crop that we work with."BUT NOW━ WITH NEW GUIDELINES INPLACE FOR RESTAURANTS INFLORIDA, ’ERICKSON AND JENSEN’HAS BEEN FEELING THE EFFECTS1:09:48SOT(GRANT ERICKSON, CO-OWNER,ERICKSON AND JENSEN):"It’s kind of taking out a bigarea in the market for us."’ERICKSON AND JENSEN’ OPERATESAS RETAIL AND WHOLESALE SELLINGTO PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES THATJUST WANT TO PURCHASE FRESHCAUGHT SHRIMP1:26:15SOT(GRANT ERICKSON, CO-OWNER,ERICKSON AND JENSEN):"People are still eating,they’re just not doing it inrestaurants like they didbefore."WHILE THEY’VE SEEN THEIR SALESTO RESTAURANTS GO DOWN, THEYHAVE SEEN THEIR SALES TO MARKETSLIKE PUBLIX GO UP4:44:50SOT(GRANT ERICKSON, CO-OWNER,ERICKSON AND JENSEN):"We can see the change happeningin that there is a heavierdemand in retail than in therestaurant area."ERICKSON SAYS THANKFULLY THECHANGES HAVE NOT BEEN TOODRASTIC BUT AS THE SITUATIONCONTINUES TO EVOLVE, THEY ARECONTINUING TO HOPE FOR THE BEST2:50:53SOT(GRANT ERICKSON, CO-OWNER,ERICKSON AND JENSEN):"It’s just business as usual,we’re still catching very welthe boats are doing excellent,the product is still coming andgoing through."ERICKSON SAYS THEY ARE OPEN TOTHE PUBLIC TO COME PURCHASESHRIMP DIRECTLY FROM





You Might Like

Tweets about this