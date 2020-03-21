With Olympics still a go, reigning pole vault champ Stefanidi gets creative with her training

SHOWS: ATHENS, GREECE (MARCH 20, 2020) (INSTAGRAM/STEFANIDI_KATERINA - TV RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALES/ MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY INSTAGRAM/STEFANIDI_KATERINA // PICTURES RESTRICTIONS: NO ARCHIVES/ NO RESALES/ MUST CREDIT INSTAGRAM/STEFANIDI_KATERINA) 1.

STEFANIDI, USING FURNITURE IN A LIVING ROOM TO TRAIN STORY: With Greece on a widespread lockdown since Wednesday (March 18) due to the coronavirus, reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi has had to get creative with her training regimen as she continues to prepare for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Greek athlete has taken to social media to post videos of herself training in alternative locations including the beach, outdoor steps and on living room furniture.

Organizers for the 2020 Olympics have repeatedly said the Games, due to run from July 24 to August 9, will go ahead, but as the rapid spread of the virus brings the sports world to a virtual standstill, fears are growing that the Olympics may be postponed or cancelled.

Though she is training, Stefanidi has said the International Olympic Committee's decision to go ahead was putting athletes' health at risk when entire countries have shut down to curb the virus.